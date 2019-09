Ukraine's national football team has defeated Lithuania with a score of 3:0 in a Euro 2020 Football Championship qualifying match.

The victory in Vilnius on Saturday was secured by goals of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the seventh minute of play, Marlos at the 27th minute and Ruslan Malynovsky at the 62nd minute of play.

Ukraine has earned 13 points in five matches and is confidently in the lead of Group B.