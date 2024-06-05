We invite you to join KIEF TALKS on topic “Ukrainian Energy Industry - 2024: How to Survive Summer and Prepare for Winter?”

The Ukrainian energy sector is going through a difficult period. Massive attacks on energy infrastructure in the spring

energy infrastructure in the spring caused serious damage, destroying or

most thermal and hydroelectric power plants. Restrictions on electricity consumption

electricity consumption are in place for industrial consumers, and on some days it is necessary to

blackout schedules for households have to be applied on some days. In the summer, the power system

is planned to be balanced by renewable energy sources. Preparing for the

for the next autumn and winter period requires significant efforts from the energy sector,

government and business. A separate important issue is the choice of a strategy for restoring

energy infrastructure to reduce its vulnerability to missile attacks.

At KIEF TALKS, we will discuss the state of the Ukrainian energy sector, plans and objectives for further

government's actions to ensure energy security, as well as opportunities for

for the restoration and development of Ukraine's energy sector. The event will become a platform for

dialogue between the state and business to restore and develop the energy sector in Ukraine.

Ukraine.

SPEAKERS:

- Natalia Boyko, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on Energy, Deputy

of the Supervisory Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

- Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo

- Dmytro Sakharuk, Executive Director of DTEK

- Igor Tynnyi, entrepreneur, co-founder of the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy

Energy Association

- Andrian Prokip, Head of the Energy Program at the Ukrainian

Institute for the Future (Kyiv); Senior Fellow at the Kennan Institute

(Washington, DC)

MODERATOR:

Kyrylo Kryvolap, Head of the Center for Economic Recovery, Advisor to the Prime

Minister of Ukraine on a pro bono basis

Date: June 5

Time: 17:00-19:00

Registration and Welcome Drink start at 16:00

Venue will be sent after registration confirmation

Registration is required via the link:

https://forms.gle/VdvT1xjBZehyMwck6

The number of seats is limited.