New Olympic Dreams training camp for Ukrainian boxers was held in Slovakia

A new, fourth camp in Slovakia was recently held as part of the Olympic Dreams international sports camp project. Young Ukrainian boxers of the Uzhhorod boxing federation, with the support of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Slovak Republic, Slovenská boxerská federácia, the National Sports Center of Slovakia and personally the President of the Slovak Boxing Federation Tomáš Kovács, spent a week training at the Akadémia Tomiho KIDA sports complex.

"Sport unites and helps! During my long sports career, I have seen that sports friendship is sincere and pure! Sports life is tough. Tough, but also beautiful! I am ready to help athletes, and the Tomi KID Academy is a place where my guests, athletes from other countries, will always feel at home. During the visit of the athletes from Ukraine, even more friends, brothers and sisters joined our family. I am grateful for this visit and looking forward to the next meeting," said Tomáš Kovács.

Stepan Molnar, President of the Uzhhorod boxing federation, sincerely thanked his Slovak colleagues and said that the Ukrainian athletes had conducted the planned training in safe conditions, gained new professional experience and are ready for future important competitions.

"On my behalf and behalf of the entire staff of the Uzhhorod and Transcarpathian boxing federations, I would like to express my gratitude to the organisers for this event. The support of young athletes in these difficult times is incredibly important, especially from our foreign colleagues. Therefore, I would like to express my gratitude to the President of the Slovak Boxing Federation Tomáš Kovács for the warm welcome of the Uzhhorod team and the high level of organisation of the entire training process. Thanks to such people, the sport will always be at the proper level!" said Stepan Molnar.

The Olympic Dreams project has also been joined by a new partner, the international company Perevozka.travel, which provided transportation for young athletes to Slovakia.

"It is important for us to support the future of Ukrainian sports, and as an athlete myself, I know how important it is to lend a shoulder to those who live for training, regimen and victories, and it is especially important to do so today," said Stanislav Hnatkovskyi, the company's director.

The Olympic Dreams international sports camps project is aimed at developing Olympic sports and has been implemented since 2022 by "The Future for Children'' Charitable Foundation. During this time period, the project team has managed to organise more than 500 trips for young Ukrainian athletes to train in friendly countries.