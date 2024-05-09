Press Releases

20:04 09.05.2024

On May 23, conference “Europe-Poland-Ukraine: Cooperate Together”

📢⚡️ We invite you to participate in the conference “Europe-Poland-Ukraine: Cooperate Together”! 🤝 

➡️ Date - May 23, 2024
➡️ Venue - Hyatt Regency, Kyiv.

Do not miss the exclusive opportunity to learn about the state and prospects of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, the pharmaceutical sector, the public-private partnership segment as a tool to promote mutual investment, as well as to establish B2B contacts between Polish and Ukrainian businesses. The conference will be attended by entrepreneurs from Poland and Ukraine, representatives of non-governmental organizations, business communities, experts✅. 

Registration:  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1LlPPFFplNfe_hkbAW7lNE7lMz238GQavwD2-ZbVyWqM/edit

