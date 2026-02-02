Schneider Electric Launches Schneider StarCharge Fast 720 — High-Power EV Charging

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy technologies, has introduced Schneider StarCharge Fast 720— a next-generation charging solution for electric vehicles (EVs) designed for commercial and industrial sites, as well as fleet operators. The system delivers up to 720 kW of power and enables simultaneous charging of up to 12 vehicles, meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles in Europe.

With 97% efficiency, Schneider StarCharge Fast 720 sets a new standard for performance and sustainability for EV charging infrastructure. Dynamic load management ensures optimal charging for different types of vehicles—from electric trucks and buses to passenger cars—helping drivers get back on the road quickly.

The solution’s decentralized architecture provides unparalleled flexibility: operators can place up to six dispenser modules within an 80-meter radius of the power cabinet equipment, creating scalable configurations for any site. This design minimizes grid connection requirements, simplifies installation, and reduces noise levels, providing a better user experience.

Schneider StarCharge Fast 720 also includes full lifecycle support, from installation to customized maintenance plans, with 24/7 support and remote monitoring via EcoStruxure Energy Asset Portal by Schneider Electric. This ensures maximum availability and cost-effectiveness for operators.

As Europe accelerates its transition toward a ban on gasoline and diesel engines from 2035—while electric vehicles already account for 16% of new car registrations—StarCharge Fast 720 offers a reliable, high-performance solution for charging station operators and businesses seeking future-ready infrastructure.

