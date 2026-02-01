Motivair by Schneider Electric Announces New Coolant Distribution Unit Scalable to 10 MW and Beyond for Next-Generation AI Factories

Motivair by Schneider Electric, a leading innovator in liquid-cooling technologies for digital infrastructure, today introduced a new, industry-leading 2.5 MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to reliably cool high-density data centers.

The MCDU-70 model is the highest-capacity coolant distribution unit of any Motivair solution, offering a revolutionary, flexible, and scalable solution to meet the stringent requirements of next-generation graphics processing units (GPUs) and gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence factories.

Using Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure software, Motivair CDUs operate as a centralized system—meeting today’s cooling needs with the ability to scale to 10 MW+ for next-generation high-performance computing (HPC), AI, and accelerated computing workloads.

Compact and efficient, the MCDU-70 is the latest addition to Motivair’s CDU lineup, delivering powerful cooling without compromise—fully maintaining system flow and pressure performance even at gigawatt scale. Its performance is ideally suited to the needs of large facilities such as the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, where deployments are designed for 10 MW to reach gigawatt scale. At 2.5 MW each, six MCDU-70 units can support a 4+2 configuration with redundancy, and the unit’s capacity aligns with NVIDIA’s GPU roadmap for the near term.

“AI is not slowing down. Our solutions are built to keep pace with the evolution of chips and silicon technologies—delivering next-generation performance exactly when it matters most,” said Rich Whitmore, CEO and President of Motivair by Schneider Electric.

“The success of data centers today depends on the ability to provide scalable, reliable, and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions that meet the requirements of next-generation AI factories. We are meeting this challenge with proven liquid-cooling solutions that scale along with our customers’ needs.”

With the addition of the MCDU-70, Schneider Electric’s full liquid-cooling solutions portfolio now offers CDUs with a power range from 105 kW to 2.5 MW, meeting both current and future performance requirements.

Each CDU is scalable and seamlessly integrates with other Schneider Electric devices and software, delivering a precise and reliable cooling system for data center operators.

The MCDU-70 is now available to order worldwide through Schneider Electric’s advanced manufacturing hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia.

