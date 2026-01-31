Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
20:06 31.01.2026

Schneider Electric plant in Wuhan recognized as one of three global “Talent Lighthouses” by World Economic Forum

4 min read
Schneider Electric plant in Wuhan recognized as one of three global “Talent Lighthouses” by World Economic Forum

Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy technologies, today announced that its plant in Wuhan (China) has been recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Global Lighthouse for Talent—one of only three sites worldwide to receive this designation.

The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative that recognizes advanced manufacturing sites and value chains that have achieved exceptional results in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability, and talent development. The initiative was co-founded with McKinsey & Company and is supported by an advisory board of industry leaders who collectively shape the future of global manufacturing.

A new award category—Talent Lighthouse—identifies manufacturing sites that achieve a transformational impact on the workforce through advanced solutions in work process and safety design, talent planning, engagement and onboarding, development, and workforce effectiveness.

The Wuhan plant became Schneider Electric’s ninth Lighthouse site globally and the first recognized for talent development, complementing the company’s eight other Lighthouse factories and distribution centers, including five Sustainability Lighthouses.

As Schneider Electric’s strategic supply chain hub in China and a model of digital manufacturing transformation, the Wuhan plant faced significant workforce challenges driven by rapid automation and a 239% expansion of its product portfolio. Initially, only 20% of employees had automation skills, onboarding new employees took 75 days, and technical staff turnover reached 48%.

Over the past five years, the plant increased its automation level by 55% and expanded its product portfolio by 239%, creating a critical shortage of qualified personnel. To address these challenges, Schneider Electric implemented a people-centered “workforce of the future” model that combines technology, partnerships, and continuous learning.

  • Training future talent: in partnership with 11 vocational and technical institutions, the company introduced digital internship programs, AI labs, and scholarships, creating a sustainable talent pipeline with the required skills.

  • AI-based competency management: AI identified and tracked skills gaps, assigning personalized learning programs complemented by career pathways based on a “pay for skills” principle. Workforce readiness increased from 20% to 76%, and 56% of employees upskilled.

  • Human-centered planning: optimized task allocation reduced overtime and improved order-fulfillment performance.

  • GenAI-assisted maintenance: intelligent prompts and a mentoring system reduced repair time and lowered technical staff turnover from 48% to 6%.

  • Accelerating new product introduction with AI: automating routine tasks freed engineers for higher value-added work and reduced the new product launch cycle by 66.7%—from 36 to 12 months.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is as much about people as it is about technology,” said Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Schneider Electric. “With our Wuhan plant, we have demonstrated that when AI and human potential work together, organizations can build resilient, agile, and future-ready teams—while ensuring that technology serves its ultimate purpose: delivering more value to customers.”

“Today, competitiveness is no longer determined solely by efficiency, but by the ability to sense, adapt, and respond quickly,” said Kiva Allgood, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum. “This year’s industrial transformation examples show how intelligently driven operations scale, placing resilience and sustainability at the heart of manufacturing companies’ activities.”

This achievement underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to developing future-ready talent, building an agile organization, and fostering a culture that unlocks people’s potential and drives innovation.

Related resources:

About Schneider Electric
Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy technologies that delivers efficiency and sustainability through electrification, automation, and digitalization of industry, business, and homes. The company’s technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and power grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, improving productivity, resilience, and environmental performance. Schneider Electric’s portfolio includes smart devices, software-oriented architectures, AI-based systems, digital services, and expert consulting. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric consistently ranks among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

Discover the latest energy technology insights on Schneider Electric Insights

Tags: #schneider_electric

MORE ABOUT

18:49 30.01.2026
New Era in Energy and Sustainability: Schneider Electric Announces Resource Advisor+

New Era in Energy and Sustainability: Schneider Electric Announces Resource Advisor+

18:09 29.01.2026
Schneider Electric Presented Innovative Energy Technologies at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Schneider Electric Presented Innovative Energy Technologies at the World Economic Forum in Davos

12:41 17.11.2025
We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Poroshenko honoured Parubiy's memory on his 55th birthday

Discounts on medicines: you can always find current promotions on the Apteka 9-1-1

Ukrnafta paid almost UAH 100 bln to state during three years of state management

Ukrnafta invites carriers with experience in transporting light petroleum products

We support power engineers, emergency services, State Emergency Service and police: in January, coffee and hot dogs at UKRNAFTA are free for them

Iryna Zhdanova runs for the Supervisory Board of Public Media of Ukraine from the Open Policy Foundation

"I want Ukraine to be heard": renowned Ukrainian sound engineer Oleksandr Fedorenko marks 30 years in music

U.S. Chamber of Commerce says Ukraine's maritime transportation threatened

The Coca-Cola System, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, strengthen the energy resilience of communities

Petroleum&LPG Ukraine 2025 conference consolidates fuel market ahead of new challenges

AD
AD