Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
18:07 28.04.2025

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

1 min read

Dear subscribers and readers of Interfax-Ukraine.

The news feeds and Terminal are temporarily down due to a technical issue, so the agency is opening the news feeds and will publish them all on the website.

Preliminary, the problem is related to a power outage in a data center in Europe, which is partially serviced by the agency.

Interfax-Ukraine apologizes to its subscribers and readers and is making every effort to resume full operations as soon as possible.

Tags: #interfax_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:10 28.04.2025
For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

For the attention of Interfax-Ukraine subscribers

09:00 20.02.2025
On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

09:33 17.12.2024
Interfax-Ukraine agency becomes laureate of SUP 2024 award as Best media on business and economics

Interfax-Ukraine agency becomes laureate of SUP 2024 award as Best media on business and economics

16:58 19.11.2024
Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

Ukrainian business performs more functions than usual during the war - press conference

21:46 25.09.2024
Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

15:31 20.06.2024
Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

Interfax-Ukraine temporarily opens newswires on website due to accident on provider's end

20:50 28.05.2024
Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

Shmyhal about Oleksandr Martynenko: Real journalist, patriot, outstanding person

18:59 28.05.2024
Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

Oleksandr Martynenko devoted his entire life to Ukrainian journalism, media sector – Verkhovna Rada

18:08 28.05.2024
Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of founder, head of Interfax-Ukraine agency Oleksandr Martynenko

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

Schneider Charge Pro launches with simplified charging experience to accelerate EV adoption

UNHCR and the Ministry of Social Policy open renovated sanatorium with social services to support displaced and other war-affected people

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

The largest medical event in Ukraine - Breast Weekend 2.0 conference - will be held in Uzhhorod

The war changes the priorities: furniture market is thriving online

Authorities began to abuse martial law, strengthening authoritarian tendencies - Poroshenko

The Industrial Evolution Forum will be held on April 24, 2025 in Bila Tserkva Industrial Park

How to protect yourself and your loved ones: Martin International School of Technology "MIST" teaches civilians how to get ready for the war

The 35th anniversary "Parade Nadii" and the 22nd Foxtrot Cup tournament were held in Kyiv with a full house

“Trade Wars: Art of Protection” Conference, to be held in Kyiv, on 20 May

AD
AD