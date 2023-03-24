Volume of completed construction works in Ukraine in 2022 decreases by 55% – statistics

The volume of construction work performed in Ukraine in 2022 decreased by 54.6% compared to 2021, to UAH 113.8 billion, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

According to the Statistics Service, in December 2022, the volume of construction work performed exceeded the November 2022 indicator by 61.3 percentage points, while amounting to only a third of the December 2021 indicator.

According to the State Statistics Service, in 2022, a decrease in the volume of construction work was observed in all segments of construction compared to 2021. Thus, the volume of construction works in residential construction fell by 49%, to UAH 19.8 billion, in nonresidential construction – by 53%, to UAH 29.6 billion, and in the engineering structures segment – by 58%, to UAH 64.3 billion.

The share of new construction in the total volume of completed construction works was 37%, repairs – 38.6%, and reconstruction and technical re-equipment – 24.5%.

The State Statistics Service said that the publication of data was delayed due to martial law. Statistical data are given without taking into account the temporarily occupied Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As reported, the volume of construction work performed in 2021 grew by 5.1% compared to 2020 and reached UAH 253.9 billion.