Schneider Electric has introduced Galaxy VXL, a compact power protection system for data centers and AI systems

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, introduced the new Galaxy VXL uninterruptible power supply (UPS), which provides high-density protection for data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) systems and high electrical loads.

The new solution is designed to meet today's demands for energy efficiency and compactness. Galaxy VXL not only reduces the cost of operation, but also maintains the resiliency of mission-critical systems such as AI and data centers that require a stable and reliable power supply.

Key benefits of Galaxy VXL

Compact design: The Galaxy VXL has a smaller footprint than similar solutions, making it ideal for installation in tight spaces.

High power density: Supports loads up to 1.5 MVA per module to meet the needs of the most power-intensive systems.

Versatility: The device is suitable for both large data centers and industrial plants requiring reliable power.

Reduced carbon footprint: Galaxy VXL meets high energy efficiency standards to help customers reduce their environmental impact.

Schneider Electric Ukraine CEO Mikhail Bubnov emphasized the importance of such innovations for the Ukrainian market:

“Galaxy VXL is a revolutionary solution that perfectly meets the requirements of modern data processing and artificial intelligence systems. We are pleased that Ukraine will be one of the first countries where this device will become available, allowing our customers to optimize their energy systems and ensure their uninterrupted operation”.

Galaxy VXL will soon be available on the Ukrainian market, offering advanced capabilities to optimize data center and industrial facilities. This device will complement Schneider Electric's portfolio of solutions aimed at improving energy efficiency and sustainability of mission-critical systems.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy management and automation. The company develops integrated solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability, driving digital transformation across industries. With more than 180 years of history, Schneider Electric continues to innovate to create a sustainable future.

Schneider Electric began its operations in Ukraine in 1994, opening representative offices in Kiev, followed by Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Lviv. In 2000, Schneider Electric Ukraine LLC was established with a commercial structure and warehouse, which allowed the company to strengthen its presence in the Ukrainian market and provide customers with a wide range of solutions in the field of energy management and automation.

https://www.se.com/ua/uk/