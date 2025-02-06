Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:19 06.02.2025

Schneider Electric Ukraine plans to train 1 mln people in energy management basics in 2025

2 min read
The electrical engineering company Schneider Electric Ukraine (based in Kyiv), which signed a memorandum with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine last year, aims to train 1 million people in energy management basics in 2025, according to CEO Mykhailo Bubnov.

"The company's priorities for 2025 include achieving sustainable development goals, particularly supporting 1,000 key suppliers in reducing CO₂ emissions by half," Bubnov stated in a quick interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, Schneider Electric sees Ukraine as a strategically important market, and its medium-term strategy focuses on implementing digital solutions to optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and ensure energy independence for both businesses and households.

"One of our key tasks is to create conditions for the widespread adoption of smart technologies. We believe that every household in Ukraine can become energy-independent by integrating solutions such as smart transformers or mini-wind generators," Bubnov noted.

As part of its strategy, Schneider Electric Ukraine is actively collaborating with vocational education institutions and has committed to modernizing their training infrastructure. Besides providing educational electrical stands and other technical equipment, the company has also established an innovative demonstration and training hub and is developing integrated educational courses covering energy management, automation, and digital technologies.

Bubnov further explained that Schneider Electric Ukraine is now a multifunctional enterprise with commercial divisions in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, as well as an equipment and components warehouse in Kyiv, a service and information support center, a design bureau, authorized training centers, and a support service. The company employs around 100 people and has an extensive network of distributors, stores, and specialized partners throughout Ukraine.

In the near future, the company plans to expand its product line focused on renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind power plants, and will continue to develop infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations.

 

Tags: #schneider_electric

