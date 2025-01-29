Media resources from the orbit of the Office of the President have launched another information attack against the leader of “European Solidarity,” the fifth President Petro Poroshenko, his family, and members of his team.

In this regard, we inform you: in the most difficult days of July 2014, the son of the fifth President, Oleksiy Poroshenko, went to serve in the ATO as a volunteer, he was the commander of a mortar crew near Kramatorsk. To reduce the risk of pressure on the fifth President from the Russians in the event of his capture, Oleksiy served under a different surname, which is a common practice in the world (the so-called nom de guerre).

In 2019, after completing his parliamentary term, Junior Lieutenant Oleksiy Poroshenko signed a contract with an international company and went to work abroad. In this regard, by the procedure established by law, he was removed from all types of registration – military, tax, passport – more than 5 years ago. The officer’s certificate was deposited in the Pechersk CCC in Kyiv. A certificate of removal from all types of registration is provided.

The leadership of the CCC of the Pechersk district was promptly notified of this, with the provision of all necessary documents. Thus, the leadership of the Pechersk CCC (as well as any other CCC) had no grounds for sending a summons to a citizen who is not registered with them, this is a direct violation of the legal order and an excess of power.

CCC has no reason to claim that he is illegally evading military service. We assume that the CCC leadership is carrying out a criminal order of the President’s Office for political provocation, which is unacceptable.

Thousands of Ukrainian men who legally left abroad before 02/24/2022 are in a similar status and are not violators of the law. Automatic mailing of summonses to all of them is impossible and is not practiced by the CCC; it can only be carried out manually by the decision of the CCC leadership.

The accusations of Oleksiy Poroshenko of “evasion” were created artificially, for which the Office of the President had to involve the Armed Forces of Ukraine in political manipulations and force the CCC to violate the law. The leadership of the Pechersk CCC knew that Oleksiy Poroshenko had not lived at his old address, Hrushevskoho 9, Kyiv, for more than 5 years. Therefore, it had neither the formal right nor the actual grounds to send a summons to this address, because those legally removed from the register do not fall under the jurisdiction of the CCC of their former district, and the legitimate purpose of sending a summons is to actually inform the person, and not just to formally create grounds to claim that “the summons was not received promptly.”

Society should understand that the CCC was used to exert political pressure on the opposition, which is nothing more than preparation for the elections, which, despite denials, are being actively conducted by the Office of the President during the war.

The activities of Petro Poroshenko and his family irritate the authorities since it is the authorities who should provide for the Armed Forces of Ukraine – instead, the opposition leader does this. At the direction of the authorities, criminal proceedings have also been opened against the Poroshenko Foundation, which transferred over 6 billion hryvnias worth of equipment, drones, and weapons to the troops.

Since the country’s leadership has decided to use pressure on family members as a political tool, starting from this day we will carefully monitor the implementation of the law on mobilization against the current government and its entourage.

We hope that the CCC will not forget to hand over summonses to the children of draft age of the president’s entourage, the “Kvartal 95” Studio, the deputies of the ruling party, and their political partners from the OPZZH shortly. In particular, to the son of the propagandist from 1+1 Natalia Moseychuk to the family members of their ideological leader Andriy Portnov.

Oleksiy Poroshenko’s lawyers have already paid a fine for him, but without admitting any guilt on his part. Legal measures will be taken immediately to lift the seizure from his accounts, close the proceedings, and subsequently cancel the illegal fine itself. They will also challenge the illegal actions of the CCC in court and will demand that law enforcement agencies bring the guilty persons to justice for abuse of power.