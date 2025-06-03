Your investment in customer service that pays off

If you are responsible for developing customer experience, service, marketing, or brand development, mark these dates in your calendar:

June 5-6 – Online conference on customer experience (CX case pitching)

June 20 – Customer Experience Oscars in Ukraine – Ukrainian CX Excellence'2025 awards ceremony

These events are worth attending if you:

are looking for ways to improve online and offline customer service

want to understand your customers' behavior and become a Lovemark for them

are implementing digital tools and AI to develop your customer base

are working on service design and growth through customer service

want to make your company's contact center a point of trust and profit

understand that your employees' experience = stronger customer service.

What to expect:

June 5–6 – an online conference consisting of the latest practical cases on customer service

2 days, 13 nominations, 60+ purely practical cases from companies that have already implemented modern CX solutions. Strategies, implementation methods, failures and lessons learned, performance indicators. Among the nominated companies are WOG, Comfy, UKRSIBBANK, Nova Poshta, MHP, Oschadbank, Dnipro-M, OLX, Pizza Day, BAO Group, UKLON, and dozens of others.

June 20 – Award ceremony for the winners of the All-Ukrainian Customer Experience Award (UCXE'2025)

Awards for the best cases of the year in key categories: online and offline customer experience, best service in contact centers, best cases in service design, inclusivity, personalized experience, customer experience in B2B, employee experience, and more.

What will you get?

Access to current experiences and trends

You will get ideas on how to scale what already works

You will return with solutions that can be implemented immediately

Networking with customer experience industry professionals

An inspiring impetus for transformation in your team

See how it was last year:

Report video about the event

Story on STB TV channel

Photo report: View here

The All-Ukrainian Customer Experience Award 2025 is organized by KA Group with the support of general partners Nova Poshta, Oschadbank, and 4Service

Contact your personal manager to order tickets or corporate special offers: +38063 311 58 41, [email protected]

Don't miss the chance to invest in your company's customer experience and the growth of your team, which needs new knowledge and inspiration from powerful examples!