Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The absolute majority of Ukrainians (90%) are not ready to cooperate and interact with residents of the Russian Federation, according to the data of a sociological study of the Rating group, the presentation of which took place in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

According to the study, 71% of respondents said that they were definitely not ready, 19% – that they probably were not ready. At the same time, 7% answered positively to the relevant research question (3% of Ukrainians – unequivocally for interaction with residents of the Russian Federation). At the same time, slightly less than half of respondents (47%) are ready to interact with Russians living in Ukraine, and 49% are not ready. Also, according to the survey, 22% of Ukrainians are ready to cooperate with the residents of Belarus, and 73% expressed their unwillingness to do so (definitely not – 47%).

More than 60% of Ukrainians are not ready to interact with residents of the so–called "DPR"/"LPR" (30% are ready for this).

At the same time, 99% of respondents are ready to interact and cooperate with Ukrainian–speaking Ukrainians, 92% – with residents of the European Union, 89% – with immigrants who moved to other settlements, 87% - with Ukrainians who found themselves in occupation after February 24, 2022, and 80% – with citizens of Ukraine who left abroad the border.

In addition, 68% of respondents are ready to communicate with Russian–speaking fellow citizens (31% are not ready) and 57% with residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea (35% have the opposite opinion).

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study on "Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.