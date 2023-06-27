Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

KYIV. June 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The absolute majority of Ukrainians note that faith in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (86%), as well as family, relatives and friends (61%) help them to remain steadfast during the war with Russia, according to the sociological research of the Rating group.

The presentation of the sociological study of the Rating group, commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion on June 6-11, 2023, was held at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

In addition, more than a third of respondents (31%) consider daily work to be such a factor, more than 20% – faith in the state and faith in God (religion), 12% each supported the answers about participation in volunteering, fundraising and international assistance.

At the same time, according to the results of the study, 67% of respondents believe that things in Ukraine are developing in the right direction, 18% – the opposite opinion and another 15% – found it difficult to assess. Although in all regions and among all age and property groups, the assessment of the direction as correct continues to dominate.

On June 6-11, 2023, the Rating sociological group conducted a study dubbed “Resilience during the war and in the post-war period: what Ukrainians rely on." Using the CATI method (telephone interviews), 1,200 respondents among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over were interviewed throughout the territory, with the exception of the temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey.

The sample is representative by age, gender and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: no more than 2.8%. The survey was commissioned by the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion.