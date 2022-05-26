Press Conferences

15:38 26.05.2022

Ukraine's Construction Academy offers format of 8-apartment buildings for rapid housing construction

2 min read

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Academy of Construction of Ukraine plans to implement a project for rapid construction of housing in the format of eight-apartment buildings for Ukrainians who have lost their homes.

"Of course, large multi-storey housing projects initiated by the President's Office and the Ministry of Regional Development, restoration of infrastructure and engineering networks for such projects will not be quickly implemented. We proposed a more universal format of a residential building for territorial communities – this is an eight-apartment residential building. We have worked for about 30 sketch designs and reached the finish line on the approval of project documentation," academician of the Academy of Construction of Ukraine, director of the scientific and technical center Ivan Perehynets said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to him, cooperation with a number of territorial communities is already planned for the implementation of the project, memorandums on the allocation of land have been developed. In addition, the experts developed resource sheets for the project.

Perehynets pointed out that construction of such houses would take about 60 days, which would quickly resettle people in need of housing. A small building area will allow the project to be implemented in the form of micro districts.

A special fund, International Construction Fund Ukraine, was created to finance the project, the expert noted.

"I think that we will start working on this in just a month or two. I invite all heads of territorial communities to apply to the Academy of Construction on this matter," Perehynets added.

Tags: #housing #building #conference #format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 26.05.2022
IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

IT campus planned to be built in Lviv region on 8 ha

17:08 26.05.2022
Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

16:54 26.05.2022
KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

KNUCA to prepare bachelors under reduced three-year program

16:39 26.05.2022
Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

Fund for Reconstruction, Development of Ukraine plans to create rehabilitation center for civilians, military persons in country's west

12:59 23.05.2022
Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

Conference on restoration of Ukraine to be held in summer in Lugano – President of Switzerland

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

17:19 19.05.2022
Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

Land cultivation by owner instead of leasing can lead Ukraine out of current dead-end model of land relations - expert

20:18 16.05.2022
Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

18:04 05.05.2022
Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

18:05 04.05.2022
Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Top managers of Kyiv-based plant Rosinka ask authorities to resolve its legal conflict with Sberbank

There are many people who want to join Freedom of Russia Legion – Legion rep

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Closure of sky over Ukraine could work towards speedy ending of war – captured Russian pilot

Several Russian POWs say they want to remain in Ukraine

Servicemen of Russian 15th motorized rifle brigade apologized to people of Ukraine

Ukrainians fight like beasts – captured Russian officer

Captured Russian servicemen: Russians, do everything possible to stop this war

Classification of office real estate in Kyiv updated

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD