Press Conferences

12:19 25.01.2022

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 25 (Interfax-Ukraine) - The Ukrainian rocket company Promin Aerospace has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Atlantic Spaceport Consortium (ASC).

Promin Aerospace said the rocket company's main goal is to have a safe and secure launch site from which to rapidly iterate its developments and prepare for the commercial phase of the product.

The company emphasized that by confirming its relationship with a launch partner such as ASC, Promin Aerospace will be able to offer potential customers a reliable plan for launching their cargo into orbit.

"Cooperating with ASC is an important step in the development of Promin Aerospace ... We need a partner who can adapt. We see such a partner in ASC. Together we can quickly finalize the offer for our customers and ensure the smooth operation of the launch of the rocket," Misha Rudomynsky, the co-founder and CEO of Promin Aerospace, said.

In addition, for the Azores-based ASC, cooperation with Promin Aerospace will allow it to better meet customer requirements and adapt its services and operational processes to new rocket launches, the company said.

Promin Aerospace's new rocket offers to launch small payloads into orbit and serve the suborbital and orbital launch markets. Thanks to its technology, Promin Aerospace can guarantee safety for the environmental and people when launching rockets, since virtually no rocket components remain in orbit and do not fall back into the ocean.

The Ukrainian rocket company Promin Aerospace, founded in January 2021, which is developing an ultralight launch vehicle, raised $500,000 from the Ukrainian fund QPDigital. The project plans to create the smallest solid rocket capable of launching a payload into orbit.

The Atlantic Spaceport Consortium is developing capabilities to operate launch pads on islands in the Atlantic Ocean. By moving launch sites away from populated areas, ASC eases the regulatory and logistical burden for launch vehicle suppliers and their customers. The consortium will also provide the necessary infrastructure, support equipment and facilities for payload integration and the smooth operation of launchers.

Tags: #usa #conference #spacerome #cooperation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 24.01.2022
Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

15:53 24.01.2022
Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

10:31 24.01.2022
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views departure of U.S. govt employees' families as premature

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views departure of U.S. govt employees' families as premature

14:27 22.01.2022
USA intends to deliver five Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine

USA intends to deliver five Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine

11:31 22.01.2022
Ukraine receives first lethal aid from USA

Ukraine receives first lethal aid from USA

13:32 20.01.2022
USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

11:08 20.01.2022
Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

15:45 18.01.2022
USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

15:28 18.01.2022
USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

15:20 18.01.2022
Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

Fragolino wine drinks produced in Ukraine do not correspond to declared content, economic codes – Ukrspozhyv-kontrol

Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

"Drinking Water of Ukraine": why this problem needs adequate financing

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD