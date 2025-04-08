Interfax-Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference based on results of all-Ukrainian public opinion monitoring ‘State of public consciousness in fourth year of full-scale Russian invasion’

(Participants list has been adjusted)

On Wednesday, April 9, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "State of public consciousness in fourth year of full-scale Russian invasion." Participants include Chief Researcher of the Department of Psychology of Masses and Communities of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Vadym Vasiutynsky; Vice-President of the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, Deputy Director for Scientific and Methodological Work of the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Psychological Sciences Svitlana Chunikhina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

