Press Conferences

15:53 24.01.2022

Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

2 min read

KYIV. Jan 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.1% of Ukrainians perceive the buildup of Russian troops on the border as a real threat of an invasion of the territory of Ukraine in the winter or spring of 2022, according to a sociological survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on January 20 and 21, 2022.

However, some 39.1% of respondents believe that there is no threat of invasion, while 12.8% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, in the period from December 13 to December 16, 2021, the percentage of those who perceive the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders as a threat of invasion was 49.2, while 41.4% answered negatively and 9.5% found it difficult to answer.

When asked whether the Ukrainian authorities are making enough diplomatic and defensive efforts to prevent a full-scale Russian invasion, some 56.5% of respondents answered negatively, some 29.2% positively, and 14.3% found it difficult to answer.

However, some 53.1% of respondents believe that in case of a full-scale Russian invasion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not be able to effectively work as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and organize the defense of the country, while 31.9% expressed confidence that he would be capable and 15.1% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted by telephone interview method throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions among 1,205 respondents. The ceiling sampling error does not exceed 3.4%.

Tags: #invasion #conference #russia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:09 24.01.2022
Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

11:57 21.01.2022
Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

Zelensky: Russia's attempt to occupy Kharkiv to become beginning of large-scale war

11:39 21.01.2022
Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

Zelensky calls for introduction of large-scale sanctions against Russia before possible start of invasion

13:56 19.01.2022
Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

10:37 19.01.2022
White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

15:45 18.01.2022
USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

15:20 18.01.2022
Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

14:34 18.01.2022
Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

13:44 18.01.2022
Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

Fragolino wine drinks produced in Ukraine do not correspond to declared content, economic codes – Ukrspozhyv-kontrol

Business needs to develop decarbonization strategies to attract funding – Deputy PM

"Drinking Water of Ukraine": why this problem needs adequate financing

Ukrsadvinprom, Ministry of Agrarian Policy working on removing wine from list of excisable goods

Wine industry reprs will hold specialized forum in Odesa in May 2022

Livestock, horticulture, land reclamation will become priorities of state support in 2022 – Agriculture Minister

Founders of the Center for National Resilience and Development voice anti-corruption demands to authorities

Medical tourism experts expect increase in flow of foreigners to Ukraine in 2022

Bad habits, cardiovascular diseases increase risks of post-COVID-19 syndrome most – experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD