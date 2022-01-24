Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

KYIV. Jan 24 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 48.1% of Ukrainians perceive the buildup of Russian troops on the border as a real threat of an invasion of the territory of Ukraine in the winter or spring of 2022, according to a sociological survey conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on January 20 and 21, 2022.

However, some 39.1% of respondents believe that there is no threat of invasion, while 12.8% found it difficult to answer.

At the same time, in the period from December 13 to December 16, 2021, the percentage of those who perceive the buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian borders as a threat of invasion was 49.2, while 41.4% answered negatively and 9.5% found it difficult to answer.

When asked whether the Ukrainian authorities are making enough diplomatic and defensive efforts to prevent a full-scale Russian invasion, some 56.5% of respondents answered negatively, some 29.2% positively, and 14.3% found it difficult to answer.

However, some 53.1% of respondents believe that in case of a full-scale Russian invasion, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will not be able to effectively work as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and organize the defense of the country, while 31.9% expressed confidence that he would be capable and 15.1% found it difficult to answer.

The survey was conducted by telephone interview method throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions among 1,205 respondents. The ceiling sampling error does not exceed 3.4%.