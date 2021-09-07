Press Conferences

11:04 07.09.2021

Ukrainian Wikipedians have published a book dedicated to Mask and Bandera

1 min read
On September 6, 2021, the Interfax-Ukraine press center hosted a presentation of the anthology of Ukrainian modern futurism "Zvyzdobolid".  The authors of the book and the founders of the reputation management agency "WikiBusiness" Bohdan Dubylovskyi and Roman Melnyk presented a reprinted book with the best of their own texts and the works of Ukrainian futurists of the XX-XXI centuries.

The moderator of the meeting was the winner of the show "Comic for a Million", stand-up comedian and humorist Oleksandr Sas.

The participants of the press conference discussed the phenomenon of devaluation of the realities of the digitized world, the need for personal progress and stop of vulgar degradation, approaches to the organic education of the new generation and others.

The authors have announced the release of a new book and they don’t reject the possibility of publishing young futurists in the next collection. There are also plans to publish “Zvyzdobolid” in other languages, including Chinese and Japanese.

