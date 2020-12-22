Economy

08:55 22.12.2020

Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

1 min read
Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed former head of the Main Investigation Department of Financial Investigations of the Service Vadym Melnyk as Head of the State Fiscal Service.

The government made such a decision at an extraordinary meeting on Monday evening, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan said in the Telegram channel.

Melnyk was appointed by concluding a contract on the passage of civil service during quarantine, Mokan said.

The 48-year-old colonel of the tax police, Vadym Melnik headed the investigation department of the State Fiscal Service in 2014-2016, and before that he held various positions in the structure of the tax police.

Tags: #melnyk #state_fiscal_service
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:09 06.08.2019
Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

15:46 13.07.2019
Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

Zelensky demands resignation of Acting Head of State Fiscal Service Vlasov

12:23 02.05.2019
U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

U.S. Embassy supports State Fiscal Service reorganization in Ukraine

09:13 16.01.2019
Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

10:57 19.12.2018
Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

Cabinet divides State Fiscal Service into tax and customs services

12:26 23.04.2018
Fiscal service distrains Ukrnafta's assets for UAH 3.3 bln more

Fiscal service distrains Ukrnafta's assets for UAH 3.3 bln more

15:59 15.01.2018
Ukrnafta considers Fiscal Service data on growth of its tax debts incorrect

Ukrnafta considers Fiscal Service data on growth of its tax debts incorrect

12:47 15.01.2018
Govt abolishes resolution on reorganization of territorial divisions of State Fiscal Service

Govt abolishes resolution on reorganization of territorial divisions of State Fiscal Service

11:04 05.01.2018
Tax office raids Kyivstar's office, seizes documents in tax evasion case – fiscal service

Tax office raids Kyivstar's office, seizes documents in tax evasion case – fiscal service

11:26 13.12.2017
Court finds ex-rector Melnyk not guilty of seizing property

Court finds ex-rector Melnyk not guilty of seizing property

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

LATEST

Statistics Service confirms slowdown in Ukrainian economy recession in Q3, 2020 to 3.5%

IMF mission for first review of Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine to start work on Dec 21 - Fund

NBU to resume annual stress tests in 2021, to set terms for restoring capital buffer – Financial Stability report

Business worsens assessment of current state of taxation in Ukraine – EBA poll

Risks of bank sector slightly decline in six months – NBU

EBA launches online platform monitor 'life cycle' of containers from time of use of pesticide

Interpipe to partially redeem 2024 eurobonds for $74.8 mln

Autobahn from Krakovets to Lviv can be built in one or two years – Ukravtodor head

It will take 15-20 years for Ukraine to integrate into EU emissions trading system, but country needs to start – Kopač

IMF mission to start work in Ukraine from next week - PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD