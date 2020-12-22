Cabinet appoints Melnyk as Head of State Fiscal Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed former head of the Main Investigation Department of Financial Investigations of the Service Vadym Melnyk as Head of the State Fiscal Service.

The government made such a decision at an extraordinary meeting on Monday evening, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Vasyl Mokan said in the Telegram channel.

Melnyk was appointed by concluding a contract on the passage of civil service during quarantine, Mokan said.

The 48-year-old colonel of the tax police, Vadym Melnik headed the investigation department of the State Fiscal Service in 2014-2016, and before that he held various positions in the structure of the tax police.