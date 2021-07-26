Press Conferences

10:23 26.07.2021

State energy inspectorate confirms violations of law during shutdown of TIU Canada's solar power plant by NFP – lawyer

2 min read

KYIV. July 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The State Energy Inspectorate has confirmed violations of the current legislation when the Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant (NFP) shutdown the TIU Canada solar power plant in Nikopol, lawyer of GOLAW law firm Kateryna Tsvetkova has said.

"All that we have said is not only the legal position of lawyers in the case. This [violation of the law] is also confirmed by the competent authorities," she said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

According to her, the State Energy Inspectorate, after an appropriate appeal, analyzed the situation and found a number of violations of the legislation by NFP. In particular, the shutdown was not in accordance with the monthly and annual schedules for the decommissioning of equipment and power lines.

In addition, for the alleged repair work on power transmission lines, which explained the need to shut down the station, the obligatory approval of NPC Ukrenergo was not received. Also, the plant did not receive an agreement to disconnect the solar power plant from the lines of DTEK Dnipro Grids.

"Thus, the shutdown was not in accordance with the requirements of the law, with a gross violation of the current norms and without the presence of factual grounds, since the claimed repair was not carried out," Tsvetkova said.

In turn, Director of TIU Canada in Ukraine Valentyna Beliakova said that after receiving a letter from NFP in 2020 about the shutdown, the company met with the top management of NFP. They said that they were tasked to shut down the solar power plant by the plant's shareholder.

The representative of the American-Ukrainian Business Council (USUBC) Maryna Antonova drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities constantly declare the need to attract foreign investment to the country, but the above actions undermine the credibility of the country.

At the same time, TIU Canada was ready to increase investment and create new jobs in Ukraine, which is an important and loyal partner of Canada.

"We would like to urge the Ukrainian authorities, the judiciary to fairly consider this case... The task of the Ukrainian authorities, who are responsible for the business climate, is to ensure that relations between Ukraine and Canada continue for many more years without such cases that scare off foreign investors, and not only from Canada, but also from other countries of the world," she said.

Tags: #solar #nfp #plant #tiu #power
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:47 16.07.2021
Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

Pivdenny Mining pays dividends to shareholders worth UAH 20 bln from profit for 2017-2020

17:36 16.07.2021
Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

Ukraine does not request emergency aid for power system from Russia, Belarus – Ukrenergo

14:37 06.04.2021
UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

UDP Renewables and Qatar's Nebras Power sign agreement on investment in RES generation

18:06 10.03.2021
Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

09:02 06.03.2021
UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

UK, Finnish investors to build potato processing plant in Lviv region

14:41 19.02.2021
TIU Canada to contest court decision to shut down solar plant in Nikopol

TIU Canada to contest court decision to shut down solar plant in Nikopol

17:34 01.02.2021
DTEK to raise investment in Kyiv's electrical infrastructure by 35% in 2021

DTEK to raise investment in Kyiv's electrical infrastructure by 35% in 2021

14:05 22.01.2021
RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

RGC launches new plant for production of gas equipment in Dnipro

14:11 21.01.2021
Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

Kuznya on Rybalsky preparing counterclaim to Defense Ministry in dispute on ship of Laguna project

12:43 22.12.2020
Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Electricity production from coal in Ukraine will fall by 46% by 2030, share of nuclear energy to grow from 53% to 57% - DTEK

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

More than half of Ukrainians believe trial involving Medvechuk case to be protracted, without real decision – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna pass to Rada – poll

Vast majority of Ukrainians disapprove of government's activities – poll

Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD