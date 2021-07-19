Press Conferences

14:37 19.07.2021

Ukraine's Migration Service unlawfully refuses asylum seekers, Hizb ut-Tahrir reps - human rights activists

3 min read

KYIV. July 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Lawyer at the Crimean Human Rights Movement Damir Minadirov claims that the Ukrainian Migration Service groundlessly refuses to grant political asylum to supporters of the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir persecuted in Central Asia.

"The loyalty of the migration legislation of Ukraine remains only on paper ... The Migration Service, by the hands of officials, spoils the image of Ukraine and violates the law ... There is a separate category among asylum seekers - members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir party ... People, who are obviously being persecuted illegally, require protection, however, the migration service denies them refugee status ... contrary to Ukrainian law," he said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

He recalled that Hizb ut-Tahrir is not included in the sanctions lists of the U.S. Department of State, is not a terrorist organization, but the party's activities are prosecuted in Central Asia and the Russian Federation.

"The Ukrainian state fully supports these people, and on the other hand, the migration service ... without studying the case in detail, refuses to grant refugee status. The Migration Service formalizes its work, the consideration of these cases. In fact, the service has turned into a refusal service ... duties of the migration service transferred to the courts ... In the end, the court ... renders a decision that obliges either to reconsider the case, or to grant refugee status," the human rights activist explained.

He drew attention to the fact that, despite the won court disputes, the migration service does not comply with the decisions of the courts. According to Minadirov, there are cases on which court decisions have not been implemented for a year and a half. "The Migration Service questions the decisions of the courts and tries to act independently," he summed up.

Lawyer, managing partner of the Prime Yuris law firm, Andriy Leshchenko, in his video message made public at a press conference, noted that the law on refugees provides a clear list of grounds for refusing to consider applications for granting refugee status, but the approach of the migration service in refusal is of formal character. The lawyer recalled that in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as in the Russian Federation, representatives of Hizb ut-Tahrir are persecuted for their religious beliefs, illegally accused of involvement in terrorist activities.

Blogger Makhmudjon Kholdarov, present at the press conference, an applicant for international protection in Ukraine, said that the Kyrgyz authorities accused him of inciting religious hatred and tried him. "The activities of the party are not related to terrorism, I am persecuted for my religion, for my civic position. Therefore, I want to draw the attention of state bodies to this," he said.

According to Kholdarov, he applied for refugee status in Ukraine, which he was denied, the decision of the migration service to refuse is appealed with Odesa court.

Tags: #crimea #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:54 16.07.2021
Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

Putin's article addressed not to Ukrainians, but to world leaders – political expert

16:20 16.07.2021
Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

Over 700,000 residents of ORDLO applied for Russian passports – report

12:34 16.07.2021
Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

12:23 16.07.2021
Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

Economic losses from temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia amount to $135 bln – study

09:34 16.07.2021
Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

17:31 14.07.2021
About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

About 70% of Ukrainians confident Zelensky-Putin meeting to help resolve situation in Donbas – poll

16:43 14.07.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians see no need to hold early elections for either president or parliament – poll

16:31 14.07.2021
Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

Most Ukrainians believe that govt not coping with vaccination of population – poll

22:25 13.07.2021
Forest inventory planned to be completed by 2027, interim report to be available in 2023 – Ukrderzhlisproekt head

Forest inventory planned to be completed by 2027, interim report to be available in 2023 – Ukrderzhlisproekt head

15:57 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

850 foreign students from more than 40 countries study at International European University from Kiev

Production at Ukroboronprom enterprises increases by 19.5% in H1 2021

'Resource' bill to significantly slow down implementation of Affordable Mortgage 7% program - developers

Energy Ministry mulling prospect of hydrogen production using atomic energy – Dpty Minister

67% of Ukrainians define themselves as believers, but only 10% of them are members of religious communities – study

Confectionery products increase by 15%-20% in 2021 due to high price of sugar – association

Dairy industry needs UAH 45 bln of govt support until 2030 to overcome crisis

Referendum on Donbas may pose threat to Ukraine's statehood – political scientists

No agreements between Biden, Putin on Ukraine better than ones in favor of Russia – political expert

Post-COVID rehabilitation should be started even during illness – experts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD