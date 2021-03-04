Almost quarter of Ukrainians would support Zelensky in presidential election – poll

KYIV. March 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 24.6% of the population of Ukraine would vote for incumbent Head of State of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential elections if they were held in the coming week, according to the data of a sociological survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28.

According to the survey, the results of which were presented at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday, among those who decided to go to the polls, some 16.3% of respondents would vote for one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life of Viktor Medvedchuk, some 15.1% for leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth president Petro Poroshenko, some 11.1% for leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko and 5.2% for leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko.

The sociological survey was conducted by the Social Monitoring Center from February 19 to February 28 by the method of individual interviews at the place of residence among 3,017 respondents throughout Ukraine, with the exception of the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

The margin of error ranges from 1.1% to 1.9%.