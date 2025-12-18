Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
16:43 18.12.2025

Ukrainians abroad increasingly less perceive returning to their homeland as clear prospect – opinion poll

3 min read
Ukrainians abroad increasingly less perceive returning to their homeland as clear prospect – opinion poll
Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

In 2025, Ukrainians abroad are increasingly less likely to view returning to their homeland as a certain prospect, according to a study by the Oleksandr Razumkov Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Research.

"We are recording a significant decline in the number of those intending to return home," noted Olha Pischulina, a leading expert on social programs at the Razumkov Center, during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday.

According to her, in 2022, studies showed that Ukrainians declared their intention to return quickly after the end of active hostilities. However, since 2023, the proportion of those who are hesitant or delaying their decision has increased.

"Intentions to return remain high at the so-called value level. People continue to consider themselves Ukrainians, citizens of Ukraine, but realistic plans for return are becoming increasingly context-dependent," Pischulina noted.

She also noted that, depending on the audience the researchers are addressing, return scenarios operate with different time horizons and conditions.

In particular, in the expert community, return scenarios are more often considered within a strategic logic, at the macro level, as a gradual, selective and conditional process, depending primarily on security factors, economic recovery and state reintegration policy in relation to citizens who will return.

Among migrants themselves, on the contrary, more individualized scenarios prevail, including delayed return, circular mobility, or partial family return. The decisive factors here are issues of employment, children’s education, housing, and the level of integration in the host country.

Press conference participants noted that if Ukraine, together with its international partners, does not begin to actively develop incentives and programs for return, some Ukrainians may remain outside the country permanently after 2027.

"Without clear strategic and tactical documents, policy decisions, and specific action plans for the reintegration of Ukrainians, we will continue to see the situation that, in essence, is already ongoing," emphasized Pavlo Rozenko, an expert on social and economic policy and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2016 to 2019.

At the same time, Benjamin Bobbe, Deputy Director of the Institute for European and Transatlantic Dialogue and Head of the Central and Eastern European Department at the Hans Seidel Foundation, emphasized that people are Ukraine’s most valuable resource, critically needed for its post-war recovery.

"It is extremely important for European countries to recognize that Ukrainians, with their knowledge, must return to Ukraine and rebuild it using their potential," he noted.

The study’s findings formulated recommendations for government agencies, local governments, and international partners aimed at developing a national reintegration strategy, strengthening the role of communities, and creating sustainable socioeconomic conditions for the return of citizens.

The project is implemented with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

Tags: #hanns_seidel_foundation #razumkov_center #benjamin_bobbe

MORE ABOUT

13:15 29.11.2024
Most Ukrainian experts consider country's intl image to be rather positive – Razumkov Center

Most Ukrainian experts consider country's intl image to be rather positive – Razumkov Center

13:03 29.11.2024
Experts call effective dialogue with Trump as most important task of Ukrainian diplomacy

Experts call effective dialogue with Trump as most important task of Ukrainian diplomacy

14:13 06.11.2024
Three quarters of Ukrainians believe there is no real equality of citizens before law in Ukraine – survey

Three quarters of Ukrainians believe there is no real equality of citizens before law in Ukraine – survey

13:56 06.11.2024
Almost half of Ukrainians satisfied with jobs, living conditions, 38% with their health, 27% with life overall – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians satisfied with jobs, living conditions, 38% with their health, 27% with life overall – survey

13:41 06.11.2024
Almost half of Ukrainians cut back on food expenses, 12% live comfortably – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians cut back on food expenses, 12% live comfortably – survey

13:32 06.11.2024
Ukrainians' economic sentiment returns to pre-war levels – survey

Ukrainians' economic sentiment returns to pre-war levels – survey

14:06 24.10.2024
Ukrainians have best attitude towards Baltics, Western Europe, North America, worst towards Russia – poll

Ukrainians have best attitude towards Baltics, Western Europe, North America, worst towards Russia – poll

13:51 24.10.2024
Some 35% of Ukrainians see negotiations with Russia as possible, while 48% disagree – poll

Some 35% of Ukrainians see negotiations with Russia as possible, while 48% disagree – poll

13:43 24.10.2024
Over 80% of Ukrainians would vote for joining EU, NATO – poll

Over 80% of Ukrainians would vote for joining EU, NATO – poll

15:09 16.10.2024
Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war – Poll

Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war – Poll

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Half of Ukrainians surveyed consider themselves Europeans – study

Regional federations stated there is a crisis in the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and called for the return of their voting rights ahead of the December 12 conference

SWEET.TV and Sadyba Music set national record with project for IDPs

Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

Sheriff Demining trains sappers to work with robotic “sap­per assistants”

In Ukraine, a remote destructor was presented for safer and cheaper disposal of explosive devices

Ukraine launches production of Sapper's Assistant first individual robotic demining system

Ukraine's Economic Security Index drops from 35.2 to 33.4 points in 2025 — study

International Liberty Institute has presented its Economic Security Index 2025: Ukraine remains in the “orange zone” of risk

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association calls on NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk to stop pressure on independence of lobbying profession

AD
AD