More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 50.9% of Ukrainians believe that in order to achieve peace in Donbas, it is necessary to negotiate both with the Russian Federation and representatives of the Russia-supported "DPR/LPR" ("Donetsk/Luhansk Peoples Republics) according to the results of a survey conducted from October 17 to October 24 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

At the same time, 38.9% of respondents believe that in order to achieve peace in Donbas, it is impossible to make concessions to Moscow and the separatists.

According to the results of the study, 52.4% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine will win over Russia in the future, 10.5% believe that the opposite will happen, while 34.5% found it difficult to answer this question.

Some 56.6% of respondents believe that in the future the country will achieve peace and normalization of relations with the Russian Federation, 30.1% believe that Ukraine will have tense/conflict relations with the Russian Federation in the future.

Some 52% believe that the independence and integrity of its borders are the most important for Ukraine, 32.6% consider the well-being of Ukrainian citizens to be the most important. At the same time, 53.3% consider developing the economy the most important thing now, and 34.5% think that to win the war is the priority for the country.

Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed during the study. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for some five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas). The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%.