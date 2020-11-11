Press Conferences

12:35 11.11.2020

Some 33.3% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky in presidential elections, Poroshenko has 17.3%, Tymoshenko - 11.1%, and Boiko 10.5% - KIIS poll

2 min read

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 33.3% of Ukrainians, who made their choice concerning elections, are ready to support President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential elections, if they were held in the second half of October 2020, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in October-November of this year and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Some 17.3% of respondents would vote for the leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, 11.1% - for the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, and 10.5% - for the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko.

In addition, 9.5% of those who made their choice would support leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko, 8.8% - head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

The field phase of the study lasted from October 17 to October 24. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for individual five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas).

The survey was not conducted in territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed. The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%. After processing the results, respondents were re-interviewed on November 5-8 to ask a few additional questions. A total of 1,083 people agreed to be interviewed again.

Tags: #poll #conference #president
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:58 11.11.2020
Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

Some 49% of Ukrainians support joining EU, 41% - joining NATO – poll

19:16 10.11.2020
Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

12:30 10.11.2020
Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

19:31 30.10.2020
Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

Situation with Constitutional Court requires wise decision – political scientist

18:51 29.10.2020
Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

Discount on Tickets to Kyiv iGaming Affiliate Conference 2020 Celebrating Halloween! Hurry Up to Use the Offer

16:08 27.10.2020
More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

17:25 26.10.2020
Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

Recent local elections are first, where central govt does not use administrative resource – opinion

16:55 26.10.2020
Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

Reformatting parliamentary coalition or early parliamentary elections after local elections to become irrelevant – opinion

15:31 26.10.2020
Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

Most of participants in Zelensky's poll answer positively to four out of five points, half against free economic area in Donbas – 74% of questionnaires

13:54 26.10.2020
CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

CVU believes that Zelensky's poll 'failed,' calls for adoption of law on all-Ukrainian, local referendums

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Third of voters do not take part in presidential poll - Rating

Exit poll of Rating on elections to Mariupol city council: Vadym Boichenko Bloc gets 45.6%, Opposition Platform – For Life 31.4%, Shariy Party 6.2%, Servant of the People 5.7%, Power of People 5%

Exit poll of Rating for elections of Mariupol mayor: Boichenko has 68.1%, Klymenko 22.8%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Drohobych mayor: Kuchma gets 39.5%, Vesely 25.9%, Zadorozhny 18.3%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Oleksandriya mayor in Kirovohrad region: Kuzmenko has 55.5%, Tsapiuk has 37.1%

Exit poll of rating on elections to Kyiv City Council: UDAR has 21.3%, European Solidarity 18%, Servant of the People 9.5%, Holos 7.2%, Unity 6.8%, Opposition Platform – For Life 6.7%

Exit poll of Rating on election of Kyiv mayor: Klitschko has 47.8%, Popov 8.6%, Prytula 8.3%, Vereschuk 8%

About 60% of smuggled cigarettes come through ports – State Border Guard Service

Market share of illegal cigarettes in Ukraine increases to 6.9% in Jan-Aug – JTI

Application to analyze voting process in real time during elections created

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD