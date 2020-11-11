Some 33.3% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky in presidential elections, Poroshenko has 17.3%, Tymoshenko - 11.1%, and Boiko 10.5% - KIIS poll

KYIV. Nov 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 33.3% of Ukrainians, who made their choice concerning elections, are ready to support President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the presidential elections, if they were held in the second half of October 2020, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in October-November of this year and presented at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

Some 17.3% of respondents would vote for the leader of the European Solidarity party, the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, 11.1% - for the leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, and 10.5% - for the leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko.

In addition, 9.5% of those who made their choice would support leader of the Strength and Honor party Ihor Smeshko, 8.8% - head of the political council of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk.

The field phase of the study lasted from October 17 to October 24. The survey was conducted using the CATI method (telephone interviews using a computer) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sample is representative for Ukraine as a whole and for individual five macroregions (West, Center, South, East, Donbas).

The survey was not conducted in territories that are temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. Some 1,502 respondents were interviewed. The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.6%. After processing the results, respondents were re-interviewed on November 5-8 to ask a few additional questions. A total of 1,083 people agreed to be interviewed again.