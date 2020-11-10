Lithuanian Vytautas Magnus University agrees on cooperation with three universities displaced from Donbas

KYIV. Nov 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Vytautas Magnus University (Lithuania) has agreed on cooperation with three displaced Ukrainian universities from Luhansk and Donetsk regions, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas said.

"Today, three displaced Ukrainian universities will sign a memorandum of cooperation with our universities. I am sure that our Kaunas University and Ukrainian universities will find mutual interesting topics for continuing cooperation in the field of distance learning," Sarapinas said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday.

Memorandum was signed with Luhansk National University named after Shevchenko, Luhansk National Agrarian University and the State Higher Education Institution "Pryazovskyi State Technical University."

In turn, Rector of Vytautas Magnus University, professor Juozas Augutis welcomed the new stage of cooperation with the displaced universities of Donbas. "We hope that we will be able to strengthen the integration of universities into the European university space, provide the necessary support and knowledge to teachers and students of universities in this difficult period of life," he added.