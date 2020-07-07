Press Conferences

11:02 07.07.2020

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

2 min read

KYIV. July 7 (Energy Reform) – A group of solar energy producers combining 850 MW solar power plants asks the parliament, when preparing bill No. 3658 on conditions for supporting green generation for second reading, to take into account their proposals regarding, in particular, the obligation for new generation to establish energy storages and prolong feed-in tariffs when reducing them.

"We've prepared a number of proposals for bill No. 3658 adopted at first reading and sent them to the relevant committee. One of these proposals is the extension of feed-in tariffs for two years, until the end of 2031, if we reduce them by 15%, this is required by 99% of the market. In addition, we propose linking feed-in tariff reduction rate for new solar plants with their obligation to build energy storages," Oleh Hramotenko, the director general of the company, said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the presentation of amendments to bill No. 3658 made by Hramotenko, for stations with a capacity of 1 MW or more commissioned from July 1, 2015 to December 31, 2020, it is proposed to extend feed-in tariffs until December 31, 2031, given their decrease by 15%. For stations with a capacity of up to 1 MW commissioned in the same period, feed-in tariff reduction of 10% without prolongation is envisaged.

At the same time, the authors of the changes suggest reducing feed-in tariffs for new solar plants with a capacity of 5 MW and more, put into operation from August 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021, by 10%, provided that energy storages with a capacity of at least 1 kWh for each 6 kW of connected generating power are installed on them.

For similar solar plants without the establishment of cumulative systems, the tariff reduction, according to the authors of the proposals, should be 25%.

It is proposed to provide a 60% reduction in feed-in tariffs only for solar plants commissioned from January 1, 2022.

According to Oleksandr Pavlovsky, the managing partner of Energy Investment Fund, who participated in the press conference, the norm of the draft law on a 60% reduction in feed-in tariffs for solar plants, put into operation from August 1, 2020, is discriminatory and in fact does not provide an opportunity for their further work from an economic point of view.

Tags: #conference #energy #res
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:59 07.07.2020
Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

14:35 03.07.2020
U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

17:33 23.06.2020
Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

Energy ministry has not yet reached agreements with Centrenergo on payments to coalmines for supplied coal – minister

12:51 23.06.2020
Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

Today Zelensky not trusted by 50% of citizens - Balakireva on poll results

19:10 22.06.2020
It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

It is necessary to know Constitution according to overwhelming majority of Ukrainians, only 15% know it – poll

15:42 22.06.2020
Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

Starting fee for closing case against Burisma, Biden family was $50 million – Kulyk

17:41 17.06.2020
Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

Ukraine intended to reinforce energy cooperation with Germany

17:03 16.06.2020
Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

Govt proposes to Rada to ban imports of electricity from Russia, Belarus until 2022, impose obligations to develop generating facilities on Ukrenergo

11:36 15.06.2020
RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

RES market players want to submit alternative bill to support sector

16:27 13.06.2020
Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Investigators ask to extend pre-trial investigation into Semochko appointment case until October 10 – Poroshenko's lawyer

Investors in renewable energy to be forced to sue Guaranteed Buyer for non-payments under feed-in tariffs – market player

Local election campaign in fact has started – Chernenko

'Case about 43 paintings' was opened based on publication – Poroshenko's lawyer

Poroshenko's lawyer about recordings of intl calls: We won't appear for interrogations based on 'video messages'

Some 43.3% Kyiv residents say situation in Ukraine developing in the wrong direction, 35.4% say disagree – SOCIS survey

President Zelensky demonstrates his personal interest in criminal cases against Poroshenko – Novikov

Assisted reproductive medicine in Ukraine needs legislative regulation – expert

MP Derkach hands over materials to PGO allegedly testifying to Biden's influence on Poroshenko

Ex-PGO chief Shokin asks Zelensky to react to unwillingness of law enforcers in investigation against illegal acts by Biden

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD