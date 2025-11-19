Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association introduces the institution of Anti-Corruption Commissioner

The Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association (UNLA) has announced the introduction of the institution of an Anti-Corruption Commissioner within its structure, declaring its intention to become a model of transparent regulation of the lobbying profession and calling on the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) for open dialogue regarding the monitoring of lobbyists’ activities.

Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association Oleksii Shevchuk stated that the Association is introducing the position of Anti-Corruption Commissioner in accordance with European transparency approaches and commitments undertaken after the inclusion of the UNLA in the European Parliament Transparency Register.

“The Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association is presenting an Anti-Corruption Commissioner within its structure, fulfilling the EU’s requirements and confirming that the lobbying profession in Ukraine must be transparent, understandable, and operate exclusively within the legal framework while paying taxes,” said Shevchuk at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, the UNLA is the first public organization in Ukraine to formalize the institution of an Anti-Corruption Commissioner within the professional lobbying community.

“No grey schemes, no grey money, no untaxed payments. We are showing an example of how modern lobbying should work – as transparent interaction between business and parliament, not corruption,” emphasized the chairman of the board.

At the same time, Shevchuk criticized the NACP’s approved procedure for monitoring lobbyists’ activities, adopted, according to him, without public consultations with the professional community. He considers such an approach an interference by a state body in an independent profession.

“The National Agency on Corruption Prevention is, in fact, trying to establish control over the lobbying profession by adopting documents without discussions with the market. Just as the state does not interfere in the work of lawyers, private executors, or notaries, it must not usurp influence over lobbyists. Any reporting mechanisms should be discussed publicly with the professional community,” he stressed.

The UNLA chairman emphasized that in the absence of open discussion, the Association will appeal to the parliament, the government, the Office of the President, and European institutions to report the risks of excessive interference by the NACP in the regulation of lobbying.

Director of the Law Institute of Vadym Hetman KNEU, Doctor of Law Liudmyla Kozhura, in turn, emphasized that systematic interaction between state regulators and lobbyist associations is an established practice in European democracies.

“If Ukraine is moving toward the European community and adopts the best democratic standards, the state must build a regular dialogue with the Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association. In the EU, USA, and Canada, regulators systematically conduct consultations and discussions with lobbyist associations. This format of cooperation should also be introduced in Ukraine, and we are open to this interaction,” Kozhura emphasized.

The UNLA appointed Associate Professor of Igor Sikorsky KPI, PhD in Public Administration, and anti-corruption expert Yana Tsymbalenko as Anti-Corruption Commissioner. She noted that any new tools related to the transparency of the lobbying profession in Ukraine must be introduced openly.

“Lobbying is not corruption; lobbying is anti-corruption if it is conducted transparently and in the interest of society. The lobbying profession requires not only a high level of professionalism but also a clear understanding of ethical standards and the consequences of decisions made. Meanwhile, the NACP’s decisions regarding the regulation of lobbying activities seem at least premature without broad professional discussion. As the authorized person on corruption prevention, I will ensure maximum transparency of the Association’s activities and prevent any shadow practices,” Tsymbalenko emphasized.

Executive Director of the Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association Vitaliya Hloba reported that the UNLA Board unanimously supported the introduction of the institution of Anti-Corruption Commissioner and the public appeal to the NACP.

“The Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association is open to dialogue, cooperation, and professional participation in the preparation of regulatory acts concerning the lobbying profession. At the same time, we insist that no decisions regarding the professional activities of lobbyists can be made bypassing the professional association without expert discussion and transparent procedures,” she added.

Vitaliya Hloba reminded that earlier the UNLA had sent an official notification to the NACP stating that the Association is the first professional organization in the field of lobbying and business interest protection in Ukraine, unites leading experts, and is ready to cooperate on regulatory decisions.

UNLA representatives also reported that the Association has already developed explanations on transparency rules in lobbyists’ work, a model contract with business, and is preparing educational programs in cooperation with leading universities and international partners. Offline meetings with representatives of lobbying communities from the United Kingdom, the USA, and EU countries are planned.

The Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association unites more than 40 professionals, which accounts for about 40% of all lobbyists registered in the transparency register. The organization calls for an open discussion of the NACP draft document with the participation of industry representatives, including from the fuel, agricultural, energy, and tobacco sectors.