Interfax-Ukraine
Press Conferences
16:24 19.11.2025

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association calls on NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk to stop pressure on independence of lobbying profession

2 min read
Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association calls on NACP head Viktor Pavlushchyk to stop pressure on independence of lobbying profession

The Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association (UNLA) calls on the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Viktor Pavlushchyk to refrain from steps which, in the Association’s opinion, may limit the independence of the lobbying profession and introduce excessive control over its activities.

“We appeal to the head of the NACP, Viktor Pavlushchyk, with a public call to stop the pressure on the independent lobbying profession and to move to an open dialogue with the professional community. The regulation of lobbying must be based on European standards of transparency, and not on manual control of the market by a state body,” said Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association Oleksii Shevchuk at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to him, decisions regarding the monitoring and reporting of lobbyists must be made after public consultations with the UNLA as the sectoral organization.

UNLA Anti-Corruption Commissioner Yana Tsymbalenko, in turn, stressed that the independence of the lobbying profession is an important component of the democratic decision-making system.

“Lobbying is about transparency in the representation of interests, not about shadow arrangements. Any initiatives by the regulator that may be perceived as pressure on the profession must be discussed openly, taking into account the best European practices. We are ready to cooperate with the NACP, but on the basis of partnership, not subordination,” Tsymbalenko emphasized.

Tags: #oleksii_shevchuk #nacp #unla

MORE ABOUT

15:56 19.11.2025
Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association introduces the institution of Anti-Corruption Commissioner

Ukrainian National Lobbyists Association introduces the institution of Anti-Corruption Commissioner

15:19 05.11.2025
Corruption in agricultural land issues drops to 14% in 2025 – NACP

Corruption in agricultural land issues drops to 14% in 2025 – NACP

10:54 04.07.2024
Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General could have illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 29 mln – NACP

Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General could have illegally enriched himself by almost UAH 29 mln – NACP

14:39 27.02.2024
Govt appoints Pavluschyk as NACP head

Govt appoints Pavluschyk as NACP head

13:27 19.01.2024
NACP includes in database of foreign weapon components details of Iskander-K missile that hit center of Chernihiv in Aug 2023

NACP includes in database of foreign weapon components details of Iskander-K missile that hit center of Chernihiv in Aug 2023

20:13 08.12.2023
President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

President signs law on NACP’s right to inspect officials’ property acquired before civil service

11:47 08.12.2023
NACP launches open database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian weapons

NACP launches open database of foreign components in Russian and Iranian weapons

11:27 24.10.2023
More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

More than 35,000 people can be removed from register of corrupt officials – NACP head

14:43 03.10.2023
NACP adds three largest Chinese oil and gas companies to list of intl sponsors of war

NACP adds three largest Chinese oil and gas companies to list of intl sponsors of war

12:43 26.09.2023
National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

National Police, State Bureau of Investigation gain access to Unified Whistleblower Reporting Portal – NACP

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukraine's civil society groups join declaration protecting humanitarian workers

Minimum safety standards for humanitarian workers need improvement – Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs

MFA invites lawyers of humanitarian NGOs to establish Platform for Progressive Development of IHL – advisor

Ukraine needs to restore diabetic-foot clinics – expert

War could drive 25% rise in diabetes rates in Ukraine – experts

Ukrainians support personal freedom more than collectivism, according to a study by the International Institute for Liberty

Kyiv agglomeration needs “sustained dialogue” between the capital and surrounding communities, according to participants in the discussion

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Horuna Cup takes place in Lviv thanks to Vasyl Kostyuk

Local elections during wartime are impossible, but authorities must report — participants in the discussion

AD
AD