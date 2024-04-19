Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Wolf Population Sharply Decreasing in Ukraine'

On Wednesday, April 24, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Wolf Population Sharply Decreasing in Ukraine," organized by Kyiv Ecological-Cultural Center.

Participants include Honorary President of the Association of Animal Welfare Organizations of Ukraine Asia Serpinska, President of the Association of Animal Welfare Organizations of Ukraine Maryna Surkova, Editor-in-Chief of URSA Media Yaroslava Koba, lawyer at Help Animals of Ukraine Oksana Osnach, Director of Kyiv Ecological-Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.