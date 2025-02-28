State partnership and investment in restoration of territories. How to involve Ukrainian manufacturers of building materials in recovery process?

On Friday, February 28, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "State partnership and investment in restoration of territories. How to involve Ukrainian manufacturers of building materials in recovery process?"

Participants include Chairperson of the Servant of the People party, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Authority, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Development Olena Shuliak; Deputy Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Natalia Kozlovska; Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Accessibility Tetiana Lomakina; Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Oleksandr Semenets; Deputy Chairperson of the State Inspectorate for Architecture and Urban Development of Ukraine Natalia Diuzhylova; Executive Director of the Association of Cement Producers of Ukraine Ukrcement Liudmyla Kripka; Director of the engineering and construction company Rauta, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association Ukrainian Center for Steel Construction Andriy Ozeychuk (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.