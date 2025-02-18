Interfax-Ukraine
09:43 18.02.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians' Socio-Political Sentiments'

On Tuesday, February 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Ukrainians' Socio-Political Sentiments."

Participants include political expert and Director of the Institute of World Policy Yevhen Mahda; political strategist, Head of the Center for Political Intelligence Oleh Posternak; sociologist, founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yeremenko; Director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future Roman Yaroshenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

