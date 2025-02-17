Interfax-Ukraine
Video
11:50 17.02.2025

Radical change in external and internal political situation. What are further scenarios?

On Monday, February 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion 'Radical change in external and internal political situation. What are further scenarios?'

Participants: PhD Candidate in political sciences, head of the project Information Defense of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Saakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

