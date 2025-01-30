Interfax-Ukraine
Video
11:00 30.01.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Private medicine in Ukraine: Three years of war and further challenges'

1 min read

On Thursday, January 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Private medicine in Ukraine: Three years of war and further challenges."

Participants include Director of Smart Medical Center, Chairman of the Association of Private Healthcare Institutions of Ukraine Olena Yeschenko; Deputy General Director of Synevo Ukraine Mykola Skavronsky; Medical Director of the Dobrobut healthcare network Oleksandra Mashkevych; Operational Director of Leleka maternity hospital Vadym Zukin; Director of Aneli Medical and Diagnostic Center Olena Afanasieva; Director of Garvis health center Vitaliy Bereznytsky (online); Medical Director of Odrex health center Dmytro Havrychenko (online); (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine'

Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Trump and vacuum of global security’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion 'What Ukraine's victory in the war is: what residents of capital region expect' by discussion club Capital Region

Global economic war and war in Ukraine. Mutual influence

Post-war transformation of Ukraine’s economy. Proposals of Ukrainian party Strength of Nation on Ukraine’s economic policy

AD
AD