Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Private medicine in Ukraine: Three years of war and further challenges'

On Thursday, January 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Private medicine in Ukraine: Three years of war and further challenges."

Participants include Director of Smart Medical Center, Chairman of the Association of Private Healthcare Institutions of Ukraine Olena Yeschenko; Deputy General Director of Synevo Ukraine Mykola Skavronsky; Medical Director of the Dobrobut healthcare network Oleksandra Mashkevych; Operational Director of Leleka maternity hospital Vadym Zukin; Director of Aneli Medical and Diagnostic Center Olena Afanasieva; Director of Garvis health center Vitaliy Bereznytsky (online); Medical Director of Odrex health center Dmytro Havrychenko (online); (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.