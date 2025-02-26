Journalist Tetiana Kulyk, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov killed in drone attack

Photo: https://www.ukrinform.ua/

Journalist Tetiana Kulyk and surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov were killed in a residential building in the village of Kriukivschyna (Kyiv region) on Wednesday night.

Materials used in the video: Libkos/Kirill Amursky

The journalist's death was reported in a report by Ukrinform, where she was the author and host of the Nation of the Invincibles project.

Video provided to Ukrinform by Cyrille Amoursky and Libkos

"As a result of a Russian night drone attack in Kyiv region, Ukrinform journalist Tetiana Kulyk, author and host of the Nation of the Invincibles project, who served as editor-in-chief of the Multimedia Main Editorial Office, was killed," the publication said.

The Center for Communications, Organizational and Editorial Work of Bohomolets National Medical University reported the surgeon's death.

"One of the Russian drones hit a house in the village of Kriukivschyna, Kyiv region, the home of the head of the Department of Surgery No. 3 of Bohomolets National Medical University, Professor Pavlo Ivanchov. According to the information from neighbors, Ivanchov was probably at home with his wife Tetiana at the time of the hit," the National Medical University said on its website.

According to the National Medical University, rescuers extinguished the fire, operational investigative actions are underway at the scene, and relevant services continue to work.

"According to rescuers, the body of the deceased was found at the scene of the fire. The body found in Professor Ivanchov's house was sent for forensic medical examination to confirm the identity," the statement reads.

Tetiana Kulyk is the author and host of the Nation of the Invincibles project, who served as editor-in-chief of the main multimedia editorial office of Ukrinform agency. She was an experienced journalist, also held the position of host of the Central Channel, the World Radio Broadcasting Service of Ukraine, a TV host of the Public Broadcasting Service, and was a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, Ukrinform said.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Kulyk became the 98th media worker killed by Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Her husband Pavlo Ivanchov was a leading Ukrainian surgeon, PhD in Medical and Economic Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences and Honored Doctor of Ukraine.

The staff of Interfax-Ukraine extends heartfelt condolences to our colleagues at Ukrinform and Tetiana's family. Her passing is a significant loss for the Ukrainian media.