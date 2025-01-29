Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ecologists launch lawsuit against Kyiv City Council for blocking creation of protected areas'

On Wednesday, January 29, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Ecologists launch lawsuit against Kyiv City Council for blocking creation of protected areas."

Participants include: lawyer of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Oleksandr Diadiuk; member of the board of the public organization Svarozhychi Oksana Burhun; director and chairman of the public organization Eco-team Mykhailo Pohrebysky; director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.