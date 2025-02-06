Interfax-Ukraine
Video
10:00 06.02.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system – concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

1 min read

On Thursday, February 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a project presentation of the draft reform on the mobilization system – a concept of introducing partial military service which will make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective.

The results of a mobilization survey and a study of the impact of disinformation and information-psychological operations on the mobilization process will be presented; the event is conducted by the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group - a joint project of the NGO Foundation for the Promotion of Democracy and the Hans Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

A study of motivations for mobilization was conducted by experts from the PRAXIS Center for Strategic Analysis, an analytical center for Strategic Development and Security Solutions.

Participants include author of the development, Ph.D. in applied mathematics and developer of artificial intelligence Oleksandr Ivanov; founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yaremenko; Head of the InfoLight.UA Research and Analysis Group Yuriy Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires press accreditation until 17.00 on February 5 through the form: https://forms.office.com/e/3QVFUv7n9V.

 

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'One in Three: How Ukrainian Nurse Lives and Works. Presentation of Study'

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine in coordinate system of new world order’

The 17th Annual Kyiv Security Forum on May 8-9

Crisis of ‘old’ political forces and prospects for new Ukraine

Investments in Ukraine: Demining and Restoration of Affected Territories

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘VAT - trap for manufacturers: promises of State Tax Service, reality of ESB, policy of Economy Ministry’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference ‘Veterans’ Ministry wants to push illegal resolution on logging in Markhalivka forest via Cabinet for second time’

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Trump and vacuum of global security’

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainians’ attitude towards world countries in April 2025 - joint study by Active Group and Experts Club.'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Ukraine remain agrarian country with State Property Fund's claims to lands of National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine?'

AD
AD