Interfax-Ukraine to host project presentation of draft reform on mobilization system – concept of introducing partial military service to make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective

On Thursday, February 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a project presentation of the draft reform on the mobilization system – a concept of introducing partial military service which will make mobilization process in Ukraine more effective.

The results of a mobilization survey and a study of the impact of disinformation and information-psychological operations on the mobilization process will be presented; the event is conducted by the InfoLight.UA Research and Analytical Group - a joint project of the NGO Foundation for the Promotion of Democracy and the Hans Seidel Foundation in Ukraine.

A study of motivations for mobilization was conducted by experts from the PRAXIS Center for Strategic Analysis, an analytical center for Strategic Development and Security Solutions.

Participants include author of the development, Ph.D. in applied mathematics and developer of artificial intelligence Oleksandr Ivanov; founder of the Active Group sociological company Andriy Yaremenko; Head of the InfoLight.UA Research and Analysis Group Yuriy Honcharenko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires press accreditation until 17.00 on February 5 through the form: https://forms.office.com/e/3QVFUv7n9V.