Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on Summit 'Challenges of the Present: What makes our life meaningful'

On Tuesday, February 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on holding the Summit "Challenges of the Present" (forensic examination, agrarian sector, science and innovation 2025) in Kyiv on February 20, 2025.

The event will be held under the organization and initiative of Kyiv Agrarian University of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine and SOE Center for Forensic Examination and Expert Research of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine.

Participants include Professor, PhD in Economics, Vice-Rector of Kyiv Agrarian University of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine Innola Novikova; forensic expert, PhD in Law, director of SOE Center for Forensic Examination and Expert Research of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine Ihor Starodubov; scientist, PhD in Law, president of Win Experts group of companies Viktor Leschynsky; head of the logistics department of the Agrosem agricultural company Dmytro Lynnyk; digital strategy and marketing expert, entrepreneur, Deputy President of the E-Land program Andriy Pidstavsky; moderator: political observer, TV presenter, honored journalist of Ukraine Serhiy Doiko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.