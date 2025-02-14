Recovery in question. What prevents business from joining critical infrastructure restoration projects? View of Business Ombudsman Council

On Monday, February 17, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Recovery in question. What prevents business from joining critical infrastructure restoration projects? View of Business Ombudsman Council."

Representatives of the business association AmCham, EBA, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federation of Employers of Ukraine, Ukrainian League of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, Confederation of Builders of Ukraine, and Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs are invited.

Participants: Business Ombudsman Roman Vaschuk; Deputy Business Ombudsman Tetiana Korotka; General Director of the Autostrada Group of Companies Dmitry Troyekurov (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Accreditation of journalists at the link: https://forms.gle/oMs6LwR5wU6A6KZu6.