EBRD will consider co-investing with UDF in future

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at this stage does not plan to invest in the Ukraine Development Fund (UDF), created by the Ukrainian government in cooperation with BlackRock and JP Morgan, however, in the future it will consider the possibility of joint investment with it.

“Currently, the EBRD does not plan to invest in the Ukraine Development Fund, but in the future we will consider the possibility of joint investment with UDF on an individual basis, an EBRD representative said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma indicated that the launch of the UDF is planned in the first half of this year, probably before or by the Ukraine Recovery Conference-2024, which will be held in Berlin on June 11-12.

"The Ukraine Development Fund is on track to secure at least $500 million from countries, development banks and other grant providers, along with $2 billion from private investors, according to Philipp Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock Inc. who is among the financiers leading the discussions," Bloomberg recently said.