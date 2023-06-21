Investments

14:39 21.06.2023

French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

1 min read
French Foreign Minister announces creation of insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2023) in London, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced the creation of an insurance mechanism for investments in Ukraine against the risks associated with the war.

"I am announcing today the establishment of the insurance mechanism to cover investments in Ukraine against war-related risks via the French Public Investment Bank. This is totally consistent with the military insurance mechanism proposed by the UK and Ukraine, which we support," Colonna said speaking at the conference.

The minister also said that France fully supports the "courageous" reforms Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "has pledged to undertake in order to foster the rule of law and to improve the business climate in the country."

"These efforts will be key to attract private investment, without which reconstruction will not be possible. Thanks to our joint efforts, Ukraine will be back, and will be back better. Up until then, our support will not fade," Colonna said.

Tags: #ukraine #insurance #france #colonna

MORE ABOUT

14:30 21.06.2023
France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

14:12 21.06.2023
Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

13:57 21.06.2023
Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

Japan to help Ukraine using its experience in reconstruction

12:52 21.06.2023
EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

EU to cover 45% of Ukraine's funding needs by 2027 – von der Leyen

11:51 21.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine defends space of freedom in NATO, waits for courage of Alliance leaders to admit it

Zelenskyy: Ukraine defends space of freedom in NATO, waits for courage of Alliance leaders to admit it

09:48 21.06.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's recovery should become global defense project

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's recovery should become global defense project

14:47 20.06.2023
European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

European Commission proposes to reserve EUR 50 bln in EU budget for Ukraine for next four years – von der Leyen

17:10 15.06.2023
Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

Ukraine, Moldova coordinate optimization of customs clearance, transportation of Ukraine's agricultural products

15:15 15.06.2023
European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

European Parliament calls on NATO to invite Ukraine to alliance

14:58 13.06.2023
Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

Ukraine once again takes emergency assistance from European countries to balance energy system

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

Zelenskyy invites Icelandic business to invest in Ukraine's green energy projects

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

LATEST

Philip Morris International invests $30 mln in construction of new factory in Lviv region

Kingspan Group implementing large investment project worth over $280 mln in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Ukraine to attract $8 bln from South Korean EDCF on preferential terms – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine needs $250 bln of foreign capital for fast recovery in five years - EBRD

DFC invests $25 mln, Proparco EUR17.3 mln, Swedfund and Finnfund each $15 mln, IFU $5 mln in new Horizon Capital fund

VODA UA group invests $600,000 in production of kombucha uno drink

IFC investments in Ukraine since start of war may reach $500 mln in next few months - vice president

USAID administrator urges U.S. companies to invest in Ukraine along with Kingspan, Nestle and Bayer

Rada may lower project threshold for investment nannies to EUR12 mln

Zelenskyy invites Japan to focus on restoring Ukrainian engineering, green energy

AD
AD
AD
AD