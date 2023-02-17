EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is making an equity investment of up to 35%t of an project to develop М10 Lviv Industrial Park. EBRD to invest up to $24.5 million, of which up to $5.5 million will be committed to Phase 1 of the project, the press service of the EBRD reported.

The M10 Lviv Industrial Park, a modern multi-phase multi-tenant industrial park located 60 km from the Ukraine-Poland border, is being developed by Dragon Capital Investment Limited. It will provide new industrial and logistics warehouse space essential for sustained humanitarian and economic activity in Ukraine both during the war and post-war reconstruction.

The EBRD said in a press release that the bank will invest a total of up to $24.5 million of equity in the $70 million development. Of this, up to $5.5 will be invested in completing Phase 1 of the project. Phase 1, interrupted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, resumed in summer 2022 and completion of the first 14,400-square-metre warehouse complex is expected in the second half of 2023.

"This is an especially important project for Ukraine in these challenging times and the EBRD investing equity will send a strong signal to local and foreign investors. By increasing the availability of high-quality warehousing, the project will expand Ukraine’s access to vital services and products," Vlaho Kojakovic of the EBRD said.

The EBRD's Lviv Industrial Park investment bridges a financing gap caused by adverse market conditions and is in line with the bank's stance on Ukraine and its overall response to the crisis.

"We are happy to welcome the EBRD as our equity partner in this very important infrastructure development project for Ukraine. Located close to the EU border, the M10 Lviv Industrial Park provides for new logistics and production capacities in western Ukraine, which have been in increased demand since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion," CEO of Dragon Capital Tomas Fiala said.

The EBRD has a unique role to play in this crisis. After more than 30 years of promoting economic transition in Ukraine, the bank's emergency response to the war focuses on support for the country's economy today and preparing for reconstruction in future.

In addition to bolstering energy security, EBRD funding for Ukraine goes towards trade finance to maintain the flow of essential goods, boost food security and support vital infrastructure. EBRD funding is also used to help refugees in neighbouring countries and to assist the municipalities hosting them.

In October 2022, during a visit to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso told the Ukrainian President of the Bank’s determination to support Ukraine while the country defends itself against Russia's aggression and pledged that the EBRD will commit up to EUR 3 billion in the period 2022-23 to help Ukraine’s businesses and economy to keep functioning. In 2022, the EBRD deployed EUR 1.7 billion in Ukraine and mobilised a further EUR 200 million via partner banks.