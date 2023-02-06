Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has proposed allocating NOK 15 billion (about $1.5 billion) annually during five years to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine, European media report.

"We propose that Norway make a long-term contribution to assistance to Ukraine. We offer NOK 15 billion every year to Ukraine during five years, that is, NOK 75 billion in total," the prime minister said.

According to him, it is planned that during the first year, half of this money will be spent on humanitarian aid, the second half - on assistance in the military sphere.

This proposal must be approved by a majority in parliament.

The Norwegian edition Thelocal notes that there are no guarantees that the MPs will approve this proposal in its current form, since the government does not have a majority in the parliament: in order to approve laws, the center-left in power each time must receive the support of at least part of the opposition.