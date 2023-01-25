EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will not reduce the volume of investments in Ukraine in 2023 compared to investments provided in 2022 (EUR1.7 billion), said Matteo Patrone, the managing director of the bank for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

"The EBRD will not cut investment in 2023. We want to maintain the same number of activities, if not more, than in 2022, but it is clear that we must remain extremely flexible in terms of investment directions," he said during the EBRD conference on Wednesday.

The focus of the organization is broadly the same as last year, he said: food security, infrastructure and private sector resilience.

"However, the structure of these spheres may change depending on the situation," he said.

Matteo added that in 2023 the EBRD may focus more on logistics transport and municipal infrastructure.