Investments

17:52 20.01.2023

USAID to provide $650,000 to scale Diia around the world

USAID to provide $650,000 to scale Diia around the world

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) plans to provide about $650,000 to develop an approach to the implementation of an analogue of the Ukrainian Diia application in other countries of the world, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said after a meeting with USAID Administrator Samantha Power in Davos this week.

"Our innovations in service delivery – mobile first, digital documents, automatic services without an official, mobile signature, government earmarked payments in Diia and the like - are of great interest and demand among other states. More than 10 countries are actively studying and planning to adopt experience of the Ukrainian Diia," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

In addition, Fedorov said that USAID is actively developing a new major project to support the digitalization of Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Power and every U.S. taxpayer "for their strong support and investment in creating a successful digital Ukraine."

As reported, on January 19, Estonia became the first foreign country to launch the mRiik application based on Diia – the mobile application, the web portal and the digital state brand in Ukraine developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Tags: #usaid #diia

