Investments

17:57 08.09.2022

SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

2 min read
SCM becomes general partner in development of strategy for recovery of Mariupol

SCM Investment Group on September 7 signed a memorandum with Mariupol City Council on the establishment of a project office and the launch of a project to develop a vision, mission, manifesto, and subsequently a plan for the revival of Mariupol.

According to the company's press release, SCM will act as the general partner of the project, Metinvest as the operational partner.

At the same time, it is specified that the main task of the project is to create a strategy for the revival of Mariupol after its de-occupation and raising the Ukrainian flag over the city. The project is being implemented with the participation of Ukrainian and international donors.

Experts from various fields will calculate the exact losses and scale of destruction inflicted on the city by Russian troops during the months of blockade and unprecedented bombing, create a visualization of the architectural plan of Mariupol for further discussion with the citizens, and draw up a strategy for the rapid restoration of critical infrastructure for life.

USAID, the EBRD, the World Bank and other international financial and humanitarian initiatives have already joined the project.

The press release emphasizes that Mariupol is a symbolic city. Until February 24, 2022 - a symbol of development, a showcase of the new Ukrainian Donbas. After February 24 - a symbol of heroism, perseverance, but at the same time a symbol of suffering.

"We are confident that Mariupol will be de-occupied. And we are ready to do everything necessary to revive, restore, recreate the city, as soon as the Ukrainian flag flutters over it. Today we are taking the first step towards this. A very concrete step," SCM Director for Public Relations and Communications Natalya Yemchenko said.

According to her, SCM and its investor Rinat Akhmetov have been making every effort for the development of this city, this place of power, for many years.

"And now we are together again with "Yamariupol" - today we have become the first partner of the city on the way to revival. Right now, even before liberation, we begin preparations for a quick restoration and renovation. And we encourage others to join this project as donors, experts, partners," she said.

Tags: #scm #mariupol

MORE ABOUT

10:43 22.08.2022
If trial of Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol takes place, any negotiations with Russia to be impossible – Zelensky

If trial of Ukrainian servicemen in Mariupol takes place, any negotiations with Russia to be impossible – Zelensky

16:09 12.08.2022
Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

Ukraine's security and defense forces call on civilized world to prevent trial of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol

11:42 10.08.2022
Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

14:47 06.08.2022
Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

16:40 20.07.2022
Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

Russian invaders trying to launch grain terminal in Mariupol port – mayor's adviser

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

09:29 12.07.2022
Akhmetov's SCM of all group's media assets will give state only licenses – communications director

Akhmetov's SCM of all group's media assets will give state only licenses – communications director

12:21 11.07.2022
SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

SCM to demand compensation from Russia in all intl, national instances – Akhmetov

18:03 04.07.2022
Mariupol residents dying due to lack of medicines – mayor

Mariupol residents dying due to lack of medicines – mayor

16:09 02.07.2022
Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

Over 10,000 residents of Mariupol imprisoned by occupiers – city council

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

LATEST

Metinvest to resume investments in new Ukrainian assets only after war – CEO

War risks insurance is main condition for attracting investments to Ukraine – expert

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Zelensky invites Sweden to join building incineration plants in Ukraine

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

AD
AD
AD
AD