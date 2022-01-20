Zelensky expects active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, taking part in the online discussion of the upcoming Conference on reforms in Ukraine "On the way to Lugano", which is scheduled for the summer of 2022, said that he expects the active involvement of Swiss business in investment projects in Ukraine.

As the head of state noted, in the near future in Ukraine it is planned to launch the application Diia.City, which will be able to contribute to doubling the growth rate of the IT sector.

According to him, corporate governance reform will continue, privatization of state-owned enterprises and infrastructure development will be intensified. The Big Thermal Modernization program will also be launched, within the framework of which it is planned to insulate thousands of housing and social infrastructure facilities.

At the same time, the Big Construction program will be continued with the construction of high-quality European-type roads.

"I very much hope that Swiss business will be actively involved in the implementation of projects that are being implemented in our country. Each investment contract is a very important investment in the transformation of our state. We hope that at the conference in Lugano we will be able to present new success stories of Swiss investments in Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message to the participants of the event "On the way to Lugano".

The President also stressed that the 5th International Conference on Reforms in Ukraine, scheduled for July 2022, should mark the transition to support the systemic transformation of Ukraine, which became possible thanks to the launch of a number of reforms, in particular, land, judicial, the start of de-oligarchization, the introduction of state incentives for large investment projects.

He also thanked the European partners, in particular Switzerland, for their support in carrying out reforms.

In turn, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis noted that during the upcoming Conference in Lugano, he agreed with the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine to focus on two areas, namely stability and well-being.

According to him, stability includes such reforms as the fight against corruption, strengthening local self-government and promoting reforms for reintegration in eastern Ukraine. Well-being concerns economic reforms.

The purpose of the Conference will be a direct dialogue between the Ukrainian authorities and Swiss investors.

Also, according to the Swiss president, the following preparatory meetings have already been planned for today, which will be held in Washington and Brussels until the summer of 2022 and will determine priority reforms.

Kassis noted that he expects to achieve practical results of the Conference, and Switzerland has the opportunity to support Ukraine on the path of reforms.