14:34 20.01.2022

TCS founded by Portugal company invests EUR 30 mln in building materials factory in Vinnytsia

TCS Investments Ukraine LLC founded by Portugal NBNS Management & Investment will invest EUR 30 million in a building materials factory located on the territory of the Vinnytsia Industrial Park, the owner of TCS Investments Ukraine LLC, João Pedro de Oliveira Ferreira de Araújo has said.

"The panels that will be produced at the factory in Vinnytsia can be used for the construction of various structures, houses. Three types of panels will be produced in Vinnytsia: outdoor, indoor and for the roof," de Araújo said, quoted by the press service of Vinnytsia City Council.

According to him, raw materials will be supplied from Germany, technology – from Europe and the United States.

"Among the advantages of Vinnytsia, as the location of the factory, is that it is close to Europe. This is important, because the products will be exported," de Araújo said.

According to him, construction projects using these panels in different countries are already being implemented. However, there are no photos of completed projects on the company's website. There are only presentation videos and visualizations.

As reported, Vinnytsia City Council signed a memorandum of understanding with TCS in 2019. On January 19, 2022, additional agreements were signed, namely a sublease agreement for a land plot and an agreement on the implementation of economic activities of TCS Investments Ukraine LLC within the Vinnytsia Industrial Park.

TCS has patented an innovative construction system based on the installation of side by side EPS panels that are 65 mm thick each connected by reinforced steel structures.

Construction of the factory with a total area of 7,000 square meters is planned on the territory of the Vinnytsia Industrial Park next to Green Cool LLC (UBC-Group) and the future HEAD ski and sports equipment factory.

At the first stage (the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023), it is planned to build and put into operation 3,000 square meters. The second and third stages involve the expansion of another 2,000 square meters of production space.

The total amount of investments in the construction of the factory will be more than EUR 30 million, taking into account the cost of production equipment. After the completion of all stages of construction in 2025, the enterprise provides for the creation of more than 200 jobs.

According to the unified public register of legal entities and sole entrepreneurs, TCS Investments Ukraine LLC was registered in 2016 with a charter capital of UAH 480,000. The main activity is housing construction. The company also specializes in the construction of nonresidential premises, the laying of main pipelines, communication lines and power lines, dismantling and demolition, and other construction works. The owner is NBNS Management & Investment LDA registered in Portugal.

Tags: #investment #portugal #vinnytsia_region
